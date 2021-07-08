Left Menu

Arunachal logs 404 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 more fatalities

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 08-07-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 13:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Arunachal Pradesh reported 404 fresh cases of COVID-19, raising the tally to 38,283, a senior health department official said on Thursday.

The death toll in the frontier state mounted to 184 as three more persons succumbed to the virus, he said.

The Capital Complex Region reported the highest number of new infections at 98, followed by East Siang (38), Lohit (32), West Kameng (27), Tawang (24), Papumpare (23), Changlang (22), Upper Subansiri and Leparada at 18 each, Lower Dibang Valley (15), Kamle (14) and West Siang (13).

The state now has 3,363 active cases, while 34,736 people have recovered from the disease so far, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

The recovery rate and positivity rate stood at 90.73 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively, the official said.

Altogether, 8,00,789 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 5,458 since Wednesday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said a total of 6,74,729 people have been vaccinated in Arunachal Pradesh thus far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

