Indonesia sees record 38,391 new coronavirus infections

Indonesia on Thursday reported a new daily record of 38,391 coronavirus infections, plus 852 new fatalities, its second-highest daily death toll, official data showed.

Indonesia has recorded 63,760 coronavirus deaths so far and more than 2.4 million cases in total. (Reporting Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

