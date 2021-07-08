Indonesia sees record 38,391 new coronavirus infections
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 08-07-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 15:52 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia on Thursday reported a new daily record of 38,391 coronavirus infections, plus 852 new fatalities, its second-highest daily death toll, official data showed.
Indonesia has recorded 63,760 coronavirus deaths so far and more than 2.4 million cases in total. (Reporting Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)
Advertisement
Also Read: India reviews bilateral cooperation with Indonesia under Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesia
Advertisement