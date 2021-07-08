Left Menu

Rajasthan records 69 fresh Covid cases, no new death

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-07-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 18:59 IST
The Covid tally in Rajasthan reached 9,52,956 with 69 fresh cases, while the death toll stood at 8,942 as no new fatality was reported in the state, according to a health bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, a maximum of 15 cases were reported from Jaipur and 12 from Alwar, among others.

As many as 9,43,190 people have recovered from the infection, while there are 824 active cases in the state.

