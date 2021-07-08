UK records 32,551 new COVID-19 cases, 35 new deaths

Britain reported on Thursday 32,551 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed.

That compared to 32,548 cases and 33 deaths reported a day earlier.

