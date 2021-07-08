UK records 32,551 new COVID-19 cases, 35 new deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-07-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 20:36 IST
Britain reported on Thursday 32,551 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed.
That compared to 32,548 cases and 33 deaths reported a day earlier.
