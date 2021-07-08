Left Menu

93 new COVID-19 cases; 3 more deaths in Delhi

And, on Wednesday, 93 cases and four deaths were recorded, according to official figures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 23:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The national capital recorded 93 fresh COVID-19 cases, and three deaths due to the disease on Thursday, according to data shared by the health department here.

The positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent, same figures as on Wednesday.

The three new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 25,008, according to the latest bulletin. On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 79 cases and four deaths. And, on Wednesday, 93 cases and four deaths were recorded, according to official figures.

On February 16, ninety-four people were diagnosed Covid positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

