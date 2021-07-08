93 new COVID-19 cases; 3 more deaths in Delhi

The national capital recorded 93 fresh COVID-19 cases, and three deaths due to the disease on Thursday, according to data shared by the health department here.

The positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent, same figures as on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The three new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 25,008, according to the latest bulletin. On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 79 cases and four deaths. And, on Wednesday, 93 cases and four deaths were recorded, according to official figures.

On February 16, ninety-four people were diagnosed Covid positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)