Delta variant to account for most new French COVID cases from this weekend - minister
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-07-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 12:05 IST
The highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 will probably account for most of the new coronavirus cases in France from this weekend, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Friday.
The Delta variant now represents nearly 50% of new COVID-19 infections, Veran told France Inter radio station.
