Left Menu

Two cases of Kappa variant of COVID-19 detected in Uttar Pradesh

The facility of genome sequencing is being increased in the state, it added.At present, the daily positivity rate in the state is 0.04 per cent.When asked about the Kappa variant, Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said earlier also cases of this variant were found in the state.There is nothing to worry about.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-07-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 15:03 IST
Two cases of Kappa variant of COVID-19 detected in Uttar Pradesh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two cases of Kappa variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Uttar Pradesh, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Genome sequencing of 109 samples was done at King George's medical college here in the past few days.

The Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 was found in 107 samples, while the Kappa variant was found in two samples, the statement issued after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's routine review meeting said.

''Both the variants are not new for the state. The facility of genome sequencing is being increased in the state,'' it added.

At present, the daily positivity rate in the state is 0.04 per cent.

When asked about the Kappa variant, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said earlier also cases of this variant were found in the state.

''There is nothing to worry about. This is a variant of coronavirus and its treatment is possible,'' he said.

When asked in which districts this variant was found, Prasad did not divulge details and said it would create fear among people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021