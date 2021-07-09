Mansukh Mandaviya takes over as Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers
The Minister was welcomed by the Secretaries and senior officials of the Ministry.
Shri Mansukh Mandaviya took over as the Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers here today. The Minister was welcomed by the Secretaries and senior officials of the Ministry.
