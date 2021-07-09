Left Menu

Covid death toll climbs to 205 in Ladakh, 12 fresh cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Ladakh climbed to 205 following a fatality in Leh, while 12 fresh cases pushed the overall tally to 20,155 in the union territory, officials said on Friday.While 147 people died because of the coronavirus in Leh district, 58 died in Kargil district, they said.Of the total new cases, six each were reported in Leh and Kargil.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 09-07-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 17:29 IST
The COVID-19 death toll in Ladakh climbed to 205 following a fatality in Leh, while 12 fresh cases pushed the overall tally to 20,155 in the union territory, officials said on Friday.

While 147 people died because of the coronavirus in Leh district, 58 died in Kargil district, they said.

Of the total new cases, six each were reported in Leh and Kargil. The officials said that 2,324 sample reports in the union territory, including 1,127 from Leh and 1,197 from Kargil, were found negative on Thursday. Fifty-nine patients were discharged after recovery -- 56 in Leh and three in Kargil -- on Thursday, they said.

There are 135 active cares of which 100 are in Leh and 35 in Kargil, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

