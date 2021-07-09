Left Menu

81 new COVID-19 cases; 3 more deaths in Delhi

The national capital recorded 81 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease on Friday, according to data shared by the Delhi health department. The positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.11 per cent from 0.12 per cent on Thursday when 93 cases and three deaths were recorded.

The national capital recorded 81 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease on Friday, according to data shared by the Delhi health department. The positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.11 per cent from 0.12 per cent on Thursday when 93 cases and three deaths were recorded. The three new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 25,011 according to the department's latest bulletin. On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 79 cases and four deaths and on Wednesday, 93 cases and four deaths, according to official figures. On February 16, 94 people were diagnosed COVID-19 positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27.

