Covid: 13 more deaths, 90 new cases in Uttar Pradesh

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,689 on Friday with 13 more fatalities, while 90 new cases pushed the infection count to 17,07,127, according to an official statement issued here. Of the new cases, 16 were reported from Lucknow and 13 from Allahabad, the statement from the Uttar Pradesh government said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-07-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 19:19 IST
The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,689 on Friday with 13 more fatalities, while 90 new cases pushed the infection count to 17,07,127, according to an official statement issued here. Of the new fatalities, three were reported from Amethi, two from Pilibhit and one each from Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Agra, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Maharajganj, Bhadohi and Balrampur, it said. Of the new cases, 16 were reported from Lucknow and 13 from Allahabad, the statement from the Uttar Pradesh government said. In the past 24 hours, 162 patients have recovered and have been discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 16,82,741, it said, adding the recovery rate is 98.6 per cent.

The count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,697, it said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.52 lakh samples have been tested, while over 6.01 crore tests have been conducted so far in the state, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

