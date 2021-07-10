UK records 32,367 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-07-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 20:35 IST
Britain on Saturday reported 32,367 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government data showed.
That compared with 35,707 cases and 29 deaths reported a day earlier.
