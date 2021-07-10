Left Menu

Italy reports 12 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 1,400 new cases

Italy reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 25 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections was 1,400 compared to 1,390, the health ministry said. Italy has registered 127,768 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 20:54 IST
Italy reports 12 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 1,400 new cases

Italy reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 25 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections was 1,400 compared to 1,390, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 127,768 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain. It has had 4.27 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,147 on Saturday, down from 1,167 a day earlier.

There were six new admissions to intensive care units, down from 8 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 161 from a previous 169. Some 208,419 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 196,922, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021