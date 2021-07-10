Italy reports 12 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 1,400 new cases
Italy reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 25 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections was 1,400 compared to 1,390, the health ministry said. Italy has registered 127,768 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain.
Italy has registered 127,768 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain. It has had 4.27 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,147 on Saturday, down from 1,167 a day earlier.
There were six new admissions to intensive care units, down from 8 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 161 from a previous 169. Some 208,419 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 196,922, the health ministry said.
