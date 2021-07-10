Chhattisgarh sees 359 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 359 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 9,97,785 and the toll to 13,475, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,79,448 after a total of 251 people were discharged from various hospitals while 236 others completed their home isolation during the day. Chhattisgarh is now left with 4,862 active cases, the official said.

Raipur district recorded 44 new cases, taking its overall caseload to 1,57,398, including 3,133 deaths. Bijapur recorded 41 new infections, Sukma 29 and Jashpur 27, he said.

With 31,481 new tests, the number of samples tested in Chhattisgarh so far went up to 1,06,26,166.

Over 1.04 crore anti-COVID 19 shots have been administered to people in all categories in Chhattisgarh till Friday. While 86,41,965 people have received the first jab of vaccines 18,48,922 were vaccinated with the second dose as on Friday, officials said.

