TSMC says is in middle of contract signing process for COVID-19 vaccines

Taiwan chipmaker TSMC said on Sunday it was in the middle of the contract signing process to buy COVID-19 vaccine shots from Germany's BioNTech SE .

"There are multiple parties. We are in the middle of the contract signing process. We will make announcements once the process is completed," it said in a brief emailed statement.

