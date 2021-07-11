TSMC says is in middle of contract signing process for COVID-19 vaccines
Taiwan chipmaker TSMC said on Sunday it was in the middle of the contract signing process to buy COVID-19 vaccine shots from Germany's BioNTech SE . "There are multiple parties. We are in the middle of the contract signing process. We will make announcements once the process is completed," it said in a brief emailed statement.
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 11-07-2021 07:33 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 07:33 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan chipmaker TSMC said on Sunday it was in the middle of the contract signing process to buy COVID-19 vaccine shots from Germany's BioNTech SE .
"There are multiple parties. We are in the middle of the contract signing process. We will make announcements once the process is completed," it said in a brief emailed statement.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- TSMC
- Taiwan
- BioNTech SE
Advertisement