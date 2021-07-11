Nepal's coronavirus tally to touch 700,000-mark

Nepal's coronavirus tally is all set to touch the 700,000-mark with 1,831 new infections pushing the total number of cases to 699,088, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The countrywide COVID-19 death toll increased to 9,382 with 20 more fatalities.

Nepal's coronavirus caseload reached 699,088 with the detection of 1,831 new cases in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Of the total cases, 619,894 people have recovered so far.

As on Sunday, there are 26,173 active coronavirus cases in the country, the ministry said.

