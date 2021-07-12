Left Menu

India records 37,154 new COVID-19 cases, 724 deaths in last 24 hrs

India reported 37,154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 10:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
India reported 37,154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Monday. India's active caseload of COVID-19 cases is at 4,50,899. The active cases constitute 1.46 per cent of the total cases.

The country also reported 724 deaths due to COVID-19 and with that, the cumulative fatalities in the country due to viral infection reached 4,08,764. Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,00,14,713 patients have already recovered from COVID-19 and 39,649 recovered in the last 24 hours.

This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.22 per cent, which is showing a sustained increasing trend. The weekly positivity rate also remained below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.32 per cent. Further, the daily positivity rate is at 2.59 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 21 consecutive days.

The testing capacity in the country has been substantially ramped up with 43.23 crore tests conducted so far. India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 37,73,52,501 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 12,35,287 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

