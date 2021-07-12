Indonesia expects COVID-19 infections to drop next week - minister

Indonesian senior minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said on Monday that the country expects its COVID-19 cases to drop next week, citing reduced mobility after it imposed strict movement restrictions on July 3 on Java and Bali islands.

Indonesia has reported more than 30,000 infections on a daily basis since July 6. It has also reported the highest COVID-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia.

