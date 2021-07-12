Odisha reports 1,993 fresh COVID-19 cases, 63 more fatalities

Odisha's count of single-day COVID-19 cases fell below the 2,000-mark for the first time in almost three months, even as 63 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,662 on Monday, a health department official said.

The coronavirus tally mounted to 9,41,745 with 1,993 fresh cases, reported from all the 30 districts of the state, he said.

While 1,154 new infections were reported from quarantine centres, the remaining 839 were local-contact cases.

Odisha now has 24,567 active cases, and 9,12,463 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 2,824 since Sunday, the official said.

Khurda district, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, reported the highest number of 322 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (297), Balasore (181), Puri (144), Jajpur (141) and Mayurbhanj (110).

The fatalities include 13 deaths from Khurda district, Bargarh (7), Mayurbhanj (6), Ganjam and Puri (5 each).

A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities.

The state has thus far conducted over 1.46 crore sample tests, which include 72,754 in the past 24 hours, the official said.

Odisha's positivity rate stands at 6.43 per cent, data released by the Health and Family Welfare Department showed.

