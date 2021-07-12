An upsurge in new coronavirus variants and poor access to vaccines in developing countries threaten the global economic recovery, finance ministers of the world's 20 largest economies warned on Saturday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Union has delivered enough vaccine doses to member states to reach a target to fully vaccinate at least 70% of adults in the 27-nation bloc, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday. * Big businesses in Britain are rushing ahead with post-lockdown investment plans that could usher in a long-awaited improvement in the country's weak productivity growth, a survey of chief finance officers showed.

ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea recorded 1,100 new cases for July 11, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said as the country's toughest anti-COVID curbs take effect in Seoul, aiming to quell its worst-ever outbreak.

* Taiwan's Foxconn and TSMC said they had reached deals to buy 10 million doses of Germany's BioNTech SE's vaccine, putting the total cost of the highly politicized deal at around $350 million. * Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi is "gravely concerned" about the country's worsening coronavirus situation, her lawyer said.

* Thailand's mass immunisation strategy against the coronavirus will now include administering a shot of AstraZeneca's viral vector vaccine after one dose of Sinovac's vaccine, its health minister said. * The prospect of an extended lockdown in Sydney loomed on Monday as Australian health officials reported yet another record daily rise in cases for the year, fuelled by the highly infectious Delta variant.

AMERICAS * COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer will meet with federal health officials as soon as Monday to discuss the need for a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine as it prepares to seek authorization, the company said on Sunday.

* Thousands of Cubans joined street protests on Sunday in the biggest anti-government demonstrations on the Communist-run island in decades amid its worst economic crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union and a record surge in COVID-19 cases. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Nigeria's Lagos state faces a "potential third wave" of infections, its governor said in a statement. * Israel said on Sunday it will begin offering a third dose of Pfizer's vaccine to adults with weak immune systems, but it was still weighing whether to make the booster available to the general public.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The GAVI alliance said it had signed two advance purchase agreements with Chinese drugmakers Sinopharm and Sinovac to provide vaccines to the COVAX program immediately.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * An upsurge in new infections caused by the Delta variant capped equity and commodity price gains on Monday, with Wall Street tipped to open lower and bond yields holding just above multi-week lows.

* The Australian dollar eased against the greenback on Monday as a spike in cases in Sydney raised the prospect of an extended lockdown, while the New Zealand dollar weakened ahead of data later in the week expected to show milder inflation.

