Indonesia reports highest daily rise in COVID-19 infections
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 15:48 IST
Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia reported a record daily high in coronavirus infections with 40,427 cases on Monday, data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed.
It also reported 891 additional COVID-19 deaths, taking the total to 67,355. Indonesia has reported more than 2.5 million cases overall.
