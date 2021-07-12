Left Menu

Black Fungus: Cumulative cases in AP rise to 3,876

PTI | Vja | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:08 IST
Black Fungus: Cumulative cases in AP rise to 3,876
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, Jul 12 (PTI): The cumulative cases of mucormycosis went up to 3,876 and deaths to 324 in Andhra Pradesh as on Sunday.

After 2,500 patients got cured, the number of active Black Fungus cases is now down to 1,052, government data said.

So far, 1,671 surgeries were performed on the Black Fungus-infected patients, it said.

Indicating a declining trend, the data showed that 206 fresh cases of mucormycosis were reported last week, compared to 341 the previous week.

The deaths were also down from 42 the previous week to 29 last week.

Guntur district has now topped the state with a total of 626 Black Fungus cases, of which 242 are still active.

Krishna district has so far reported 586 cases, followed by Chittoor (568), Anantapuramu (485), East Godavari (337), Visakhapatnam (328), Kurnool (275), Kadapa (249), Prakasam (194) and Srikakulam (121).

SPS Nellore had 61, Vizianagaram and West Godavari 23 each.

In fact, Vizianagaram is now the only district with zero active Black Fungus cases as it did not report any fresh case in a week.

In mucormycosis deaths, Chittoor topped with 65, followed by Anantapuramu (43), East Godavari (41), Krishna (35), Kurnool (31), Visakhapatnam (30), Guntur (20), Srikakulam (18), Prakasam (16) and Kadapa (15).

While West Godavari had eight fatalities, SPS Nellore and Vizianagaram had one each.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021