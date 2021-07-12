Left Menu

NEET UG 2021 to be held on Sept 12, application process to begin tomorrow

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 for admission in Undergraduate medical courses will be held on September 12 across the country following COVID-19 protocols, said Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 19:21 IST
NEET UG 2021 to be held on Sept 12, application process to begin tomorrow
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 for admission in Undergraduate medical courses will be held on September 12 across the country following COVID-19 protocols, said Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the National Testing Agency's (NTA) website.

"The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s)," tweeted Pradhan. The NEET examination was earlier scheduled to be held on August 1.

According to an official release issued by the Ministry of Education, in order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from 3,862 centres used in 2020, the Ministry said.

To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, the Ministry said face masks will be provided to all candidates at the centre. "Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured. In addition to the common places, all furniture and fixtures, and seats will be sanitised before and after the exams. The examination room/halls will have open windows and fans for proper air circulation," the ministry added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021