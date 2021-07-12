Left Menu

No fresh coronavirus cases in Muzaffarnagar in last 24 hours

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-07-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 20:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
No fresh coronavirus case have been detected here in the last 24 hours, officials said, adding no new deaths were reported.

The total number of active cases stands at 27, they said, 268 people have died of the virus in the district since its outbreak.

According to Chief Medical Officer MS Faujdar, 487 samples were tested – all negative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

