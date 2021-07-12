WHO says countries should not order COVID-19 boosters while others still need vaccines
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 12-07-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 20:23 IST
Countries should not be ordering booster shots for their vaccinated populations while other countries have yet to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization said on Monday.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said deaths were again rising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the infectious Delta variant was becoming dominant, and many countries had yet to receive enough vaccine doses to protect their health workers.
