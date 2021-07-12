Be cautious, UK's Johnson tells England before lifting COVID measures

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people in England to "proceed with caution" when most remaining COVID-19 restrictions are lifted next week, saying the country could not instantly return to life as it was before the pandemic. "I cannot say this powerfully or emphatically enough, this pandemic is not over," he told a news conference on Monday.

"To take these steps we must be cautious and must be vaccinated."

