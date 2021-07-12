U.S. to announce new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for autoimmune disorder -Washington Post
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce a new warning on Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine related to a rare autoimmune disorder, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing four people familiar with the matter. According to the Post, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) have been detected in the United States after vaccination with J&J shot, mostly in men, many of whom were 50 or older.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce a new warning on Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine related to a rare autoimmune disorder, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing four people familiar with the matter.
According to the Post, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) have been detected in the United States after vaccination with J&J shot, mostly in men, many of whom were 50 or older. Around 12.8 million people have received the one-dose vaccine in the United States. J&J and the FDA were not immediately available for comment.
GBS is a rare neurological condition in which the body's immune system attacks the protective coating on nerve fibers. Most cases follow a bacterial or viral infection. The condition has been linked in the past to vaccinations - most notably to a vaccination campaign during a swine flu outbreak in the United States in 1976, and decades later to the vaccine used during the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. moves to restrict travel from the United States to Belarus
Rugby-Smith at flyhalf for callow England against United States
First Person: The Somali refugees planting a new life in the United States
Rugby-Smith at flyhalf for inexperienced England side v United States
Rugby-United States name three new caps to face England