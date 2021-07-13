Left Menu

France's Macron orders all health workers to get vaccinated

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get virus vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible. In a televised address, Macron also mandated special COVID-19 passes for anyone who wants to go to a restaurant, shopping mall or several other public places. The delta variant is driving France's virus infections back up again, just as the country kicked off summer vacation season after a long-awaited reopening process. Some 40 per cent of France's population is fully vaccinated.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get virus vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

In a televised address, Macron also mandated special COVID-19 passes for anyone who wants to go to a restaurant, shopping mall or several other public places.

The delta variant is driving France's virus infections back up again, just as the country kicked off summer vacation season after a long-awaited reopening process. Some 40 per cent of France's population is fully vaccinated.

