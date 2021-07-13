No new COVID-19 death reported in Chhattisgarh; 297 test positive

After a gap of several months, Chhattisgarh, which was among the worst-hit states in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic, did not record any fresh fatality on Monday, but 297 more persons tested positive for the infection, officials said.

The state witnessed 297 new coronavirus cases during the day, taking the infection count to 9,98,270, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,478, they said.

Advertisement

The number of recoveries reached 9,80,275 after a total of 170 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 394 others completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 4,517 active cases, an official informed.

“After several months, no fresh deaths due to the infection were reported in the state in a single day on Monday. The toll stands at 13,478 as on Sunday. However, it is not immediately known when was the last time when the state did not report any coronavirus death in a day,” a public relations department official said.

Raipur district recorded 18 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,57,431, including 3,133 deaths. Sukma district recorded 35 new cases, Bastar 34 and Bijapur 24, he said.

With 36,056 samples tested on Monday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 1,06,84,701, the official said.

A total of 1,05,81,634 vaccine doses against COVID-19 have been administered to people in all eligible categories in the state till Sunday, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,98,270, New cases 297, Deaths 13,478, Recovered 9,80,275, Active cases 4,517, Total tests 1,06,84,701.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)