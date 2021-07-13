Bengal logs 885 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more fatalities

As many as 885 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from West Bengal on Monday, pushing the caseload to 15,13,014, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll went up to 17,927 with 11 more fatalities.

While there were no COVID-19 deaths reported from North 24 Parganas district on Monday, the city registered only one death, the bulletin said.

The state now has 14,531 active cases and 14,80, 556 patients have recovered thus far, including 1,244 in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 45,287 samples have been tested for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 1,93,811 people have been inoculated in the state on Monday, an official of the health department said.

