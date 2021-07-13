Saudi Arabia to send one million doses of vaccine to Tunisia

Saudi Arabia will send a medical aid package to Tunisia including one million doses of vaccine to help the North Africa country which is struggling to control the rapid spread of the COVID pandemic.

The Saudi Press Agency said on Monday the aid also includes 190 respirators and other equipment. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)