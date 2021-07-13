Saudi Arabia to send one million doses of vaccine to Tunisia
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 13-07-2021 01:45 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 01:45 IST
- Country:
- Tunisia
Saudi Arabia will send a medical aid package to Tunisia including one million doses of vaccine to help the North Africa country which is struggling to control the rapid spread of the COVID pandemic.
The Saudi Press Agency said on Monday the aid also includes 190 respirators and other equipment. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tunisia
- Saudi Arabia
- COVID
- North Africa
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Czechs ban travel to Russia, Tunisia due to coronavirus variants - CTK agency
Tunisia extends curfew hours, reports daily record of 5,251 COVID-19 cases
Czechs ban travel to Russia, Tunisia due to coronavirus variants
World News Roundup: Boxer Pacquiao backs corruption claims with missing public funds allegation; At least 43 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia, Red Crescent says and more
At least 43 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia, Red Crescent says