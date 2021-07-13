Left Menu

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths, over 24,000 cases

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-07-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 14:00 IST
Russia on Tuesday reported 780 coronavirus-related deaths, the most confirmed in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as 24,702 new cases nationwide.

Russia is in the grips of a surge in cases that authorities have blamed on the contagious Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations. Moscow, where the mayor has said the situation is beginning to stabilize, reported 4,991 new COVID-19 cases.

