Maha: 68 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Raigad jail
At least 68 inmates and an employee of the central jail in Maharashtra's Raigad district have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday.
The inmates and jail staffers were administered COVID-19 tests on Monday, following which 68 prisoners tested positive for the infection, the jail superintendent said.
The infected persons, including a jail staffer, have been shifted to a COVID-19 center in Nehuli village, around 4 km from Alibaug city, for treatment, the official added.
Meanwhile, the district administration has identified COVID-19 hotspots in 36 villages in Alibaug taluka, it was stated.
