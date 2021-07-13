Left Menu

Maha: 68 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Raigad jail

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 13-07-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 16:05 IST
Maha: 68 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Raigad jail
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 68 inmates and an employee of the central jail in Maharashtra's Raigad district have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday.

The inmates and jail staffers were administered COVID-19 tests on Monday, following which 68 prisoners tested positive for the infection, the jail superintendent said.

The infected persons, including a jail staffer, have been shifted to a COVID-19 center in Nehuli village, around 4 km from Alibaug city, for treatment, the official added.

Meanwhile, the district administration has identified COVID-19 hotspots in 36 villages in Alibaug taluka, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

