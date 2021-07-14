Left Menu

Morocco to send medical aid to help Tunisia counter virus outbreak

Morocco plans to send 100 intensive care beds and a similar number of ventilators to help Tunisia tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases, Rabat's foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The total number of coronavirus cases so far in Tunisia has climbed to 497,613, including 16,388 deaths.

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 14-07-2021 04:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 04:32 IST
  • Morocco

Morocco plans to send 100 intensive care beds and a similar number of ventilators to help Tunisia tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases, Rabat's foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Morocco joins other Arab states which promised to help the North African country as it struggles to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began, putting its health care system under severe stress and depleting oxygen supplies.

Intensive care units are full and there is a severe shortage of oxygen, officials said. The total number of coronavirus cases so far in Tunisia has climbed to 497,613, including 16,388 deaths.

