Thailand considering regulating volume of AstraZeneca vaccine exports - health ministry
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 14-07-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 12:17 IST
Thailand is considering regulating the amount of locally manufactured AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to be exported, a senior health official said on Wednesday.
The health ministry will start talking to AstraZeneca with the aim of securing a sufficient amount of vaccine for domestic use before issuing the order, Nakorn Premsri, Director of the National Vaccine Institute, told reporters.
Thailand has been producing the vaccine since June and will export the vaccine to several other countries in Southeast Asia.
