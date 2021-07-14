Left Menu

Vietnam reports 2,934 new coronavirus infections, record daily increase

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 14-07-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 17:25 IST
Vietnam reported 2,934 COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, a new record daily increase.

Most of the cases were in the epicentre Ho Chi Minh City, the country's commercial hub. (Editing by Martin Petty)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

