Vietnam reports 2,934 new coronavirus infections, record daily increase
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 14-07-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 17:25 IST
Vietnam reported 2,934 COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, a new record daily increase.
Most of the cases were in the epicentre Ho Chi Minh City, the country's commercial hub. (Editing by Martin Petty)
