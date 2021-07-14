Cuban protests risk exacerbating COVID-19 spike - PAHO
Protests in Cuba will increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission in particular because of a high level of cases in the country at present and the spreading of the more contagious Delta variant, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.
PAHO urged Cubans and tourists visiting the Caribbean nation to avoid crowds, keep a keen eye out for COVID-19 symptoms and maintain sanitary measures including mask wearing and frequent handwashing.
