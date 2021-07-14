Left Menu

Cuban protests risk exacerbating COVID-19 spike - PAHO

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 14-07-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 21:52 IST
Cuban protests risk exacerbating COVID-19 spike - PAHO
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Protests in Cuba will increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission in particular because of a high level of cases in the country at present and the spreading of the more contagious Delta variant, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

PAHO urged Cubans and tourists visiting the Caribbean nation to avoid crowds, keep a keen eye out for COVID-19 symptoms and maintain sanitary measures including mask wearing and frequent handwashing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021