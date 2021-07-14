Left Menu

Nashik logs 153 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 3,96,716 with the addition of 153 cases on Wednesday, health officials said. As many as 10,921 samples were tested during the day that pushed the overall test count of this north Maharashtra district to 21,05,140, the officials said.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 14-07-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 22:12 IST
The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 3,96,716 with the addition of 153 cases on Wednesday, health officials said. The virus claimed the lives of three persons during the day, which took the death toll in the district to 8,444, they said.

A total of 100 patients recuperated in the last 24 hours, pushing the recovery count in the district to 3,86,610. As many as 10,921 samples were tested during the day that pushed the overall test count of this north Maharashtra district to 21,05,140, the officials said. PTI COR NP NP

