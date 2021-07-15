Left Menu

India reports 41,806 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours

Updated: 15-07-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 09:26 IST
India reported on Thursday 41,806 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, with deaths rising by 581.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

