India reports 41,806 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours
Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 09:26 IST
India reported on Thursday 41,806 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, with deaths rising by 581.
