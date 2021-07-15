Left Menu

India reports 41,806 fresh COVID cases, 581 deaths

As many as 41,806 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, a slight rise from the previous day's count of 38,792 cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 11:02 IST
India reports 41,806 fresh COVID cases, 581 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 41,806 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, a slight rise from the previous day's count of 38,792 cases. A total of 3,09,87,880 positive cases have been reported so far, including 3,01,43,850 recoveries and 4,11,989 deaths. 581 people died of COVID in the last 24 hours.

There are now 4,32,041 active cases in the country. Active cases constitute 1.39 per cent of the total cases. As many as 39,130 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. The nation-wide recovery rate stands at 97.28 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 43,80,11,958 samples have been tested for COVID so far. Of these, 19,43,488 samples were tested yesterday. The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.21 per cent. A total of 39,13,40,491 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far, including 34,97,058 in the last 24 hours.

Across the country, 31,35,29,502 first doses and 7,78,10,989 second doses have been administered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021