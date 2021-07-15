Europe's drug regulator refrained from making any recommendations on mixing schedules of COVID-19 vaccines with doses from different manufacturers, saying it was too early to confirm if and when an additional booster shot would be needed. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* As England's so-called "freedom day" draws near, excitement at the impending end of COVID-19 curbs is tempered by worries of rising cases and downright fear among the vulnerable. * Travellers returning to England from the Spanish islands of Ibiza, Mallorca, and Menorca will have to quarantine at home unless they have had two COVID-19 vaccine shots, following a change in policy that could spell bad news for young holidaymakers.

* The developers of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine have repeatedly failed to provide data that regulators deem to be standard requirements of the drug approval process, according to five people with knowledge of European efforts to assess the drug. ASIA-PACIFIC

* South Korea is sending a medical team to the Middle East to tackle a coronavirus outbreak on one of its ships on anti-piracy patrol while at home, new daily infections are hovering around record levels with 1,600 reported on Thursday. * About two-thirds of Japanese firms are passing on rising raw materials costs to customers or planning to do so as surging global commodity markets drive up import costs and squeeze bottom lines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a Reuters poll showed.

* A COVID-19 cluster at a Japanese hotel where dozens of Brazilian Olympic team members are staying raised new concerns about infections at the Tokyo Games, as the host city recorded its highest number of new cases for six months. * Singapore reported its highest number of local coronavirus cases in 10 months on Wednesday, after the discovery of a cluster among hostesses and customers of KTV karaoke lounges.

* Indonesia is bracing for its COVID-19 outbreak to get worse after a near-vertical climb in cases, a senior minister said on Thursday, warning that infections had spread faster than anticipated due to the more virulent Delta variant. * Australia reported a slowdown in new COVID-19 cases in Sydney on Thursday, while local media said Melbourne would follow it into lockdown as the outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant threatens to take hold in the Victorian capital.

* Almost 2 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Taiwan on Thursday, consisting of direct purchases and the third donation from Japan, the government said, as the island ramps up inoculations, with domestic cases well under control. AMERICAS

* Argentina had some 4.7 million confirmed infections and its death toll hit 100,000 on Wednesday, making it one of the hardest-hit countries in the region in terms of cases and deaths per capita. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Senegal is experiencing an "unprecedented" surge in infections, after reporting a new daily record of 733 cases. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The World Health Organization's chief scientist has advised individuals against mixing and matching vaccines from different manufacturers. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares advanced on Thursday as economic data from China was largely more resilient than expected, and as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said tapering of its massive stimulus was still a way off. * The Bank of Canada said the downside economic risk of the pandemic had "significantly diminished" while predicting inflation would be higher than previously forecast through 2021 and 2022.

* The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said it would halt its pandemic-induced quantitative easing program.

