Vietnam reports record 3,416 new coronavirus infections on Thursday
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 15-07-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 18:41 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
Vietnam reported 3,416 COVID-19 infections on Thursday, a new record daily increase.
Most of the cases were in Ho Chi Minh City, the country's business hub. (Editing by Toby Chopra)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ho Chi Minh City
- Vietnam
Advertisement