PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 15-07-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 22:20 IST
Olympic athlete tests positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo
An unnamed athlete on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving here for the Tokyo Olympics, beginning July 23.

The athlete, whose identity was not disclosed, has been placed into a 14 day quarantine.

According to the latest COVID-19 Positive Case List published on Olympics.com , five other persons -- four contractors from Japan and an official (non-resident of Japan) designated as a ''Games-connected personnel'' -- has also tested positive.

With the latest figures, the total no of COVID-19 positive cases in Tokyo Games have reached 26 since July 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

