Olympics-Nigerian delegation member hospitalised in Tokyo with COVID-19 -media

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-07-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 11:55 IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020 (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Japan

A member of the Nigerian Olympics delegation who tested positive for the coronavirus at Japan's Narita airport on Thursday evening has been admitted to a Tokyo hospital, TV Asahi reported, .

The person, in their 60s, had only light symptoms but was hospitalised because of their advanced age and pre-existing conditions, TV Asahi said, adding that it was the first COVID-19 hospitalisation of an Olympics-related visitor. The person's gender and other details were not disclosed.

