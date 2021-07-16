Left Menu

Indonesia reports record rise in COVID-19 deaths

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 16-07-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 14:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Indonesia reported on Friday a record increase of 1,025 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the country's total tally of fatalities to more than 71,000.

The Southeast Asian nation also reported 54,000 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of cases to 2.78 million.

