Indonesia reports record rise in COVID-19 deaths
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 16-07-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 14:52 IST
Indonesia reported on Friday a record increase of 1,025 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the country's total tally of fatalities to more than 71,000.
The Southeast Asian nation also reported 54,000 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of cases to 2.78 million.
