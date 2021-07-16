Left Menu

Italy reports 11 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 2,898 new cases

Italy reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against nine the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,898 from 2,455. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 161 from a previous 153. Some 205,602 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 190,922, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 20:31 IST
Italy reports 11 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 2,898 new cases
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against nine the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,898 from 2,455. Italy has registered 127,851 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.28 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,088 on Friday, edging down from 1,089 a day earlier. There were 13 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 11 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 161 from a previous 153.

Some 205,602 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 190,922, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021