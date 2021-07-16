Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro recovering, says will be "back in action soon"

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, undergoing hospital treatment for an obstructed intestine after a near-fatal 2018 stabbing, said on Friday he hoped to be "back in action soon," while doctors gave no date yet for him to be discharged.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 16-07-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 22:12 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro recovering, says will be "back in action soon"
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, undergoing hospital treatment for an obstructed intestine after a near-fatal 2018 stabbing, said on Friday he hoped to be "back in action soon," while doctors gave no date yet for him to be discharged. Bolsonaro, 66, has been in hospital since Wednesday, when he traveled from Brasilia to Sao Paulo for treatment relating to complications from the 2018 knife. After initial concerns he might need emergency surgery, doctors now say he is improving, with an operation less likely.

His doctors said in a statement on Friday afternoon the president was recovering in a satisfactory manner, but gave no date for his release from hospital. Earlier on Friday, Bolsonaro tweeted a photo of himself, walking along a hospital corridor with a drip attached to his neck and looking stern-faced.

"Back in action soon, God willing!," he wrote. "We've done a lot, but we still have a lot to do for our Brazil!" Bolsonaro had said in a TV interview on Thursday he could be out of hospital on Friday.

On Thursday evening the president's doctors said they had removed a gastric catheter from Bolsonaro and that he would begin eating again on Friday. Bolsonaro has faced several health issues during his presidency, mainly stemming from longterm complications after he suffered a perforated intestine when he was stabbed on the campaign trail in 2018. He was also ill with COVID-19 last year.

Bolsonaro is in a weak political position as senators probe a corruption scandal over the purchase of coronavirus vaccines and he faces criticism over his handling of the pandemic. COVID-19 has killed nearly 540,000 people in Brazil - the world's second highest death toll behind the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021