AIIMS-Bhubaneswar gets paediatric bronchoscopy units

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-07-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 23:30 IST
A paediatric flexible bronchoscope has been installed at AIl India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar.

This is the first time that such equipment is getting installed in a paediatrics department in Odisha, the institute said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

A bronchoscope is used to diagnose and treat respiratory diseases, much like an endoscope for gastrointestinal diseases.

As the country is preparing for a possible third wave of COVID-19, emphasis is given to improving paediatric and neonatal Covid care, it said.

The paediatric bronchoscopy facility was inaugurated by Director Gitanjali Batmanabane to mark the ninth foundation day of the premier institute.

Children, including those from outside Odisha, with various types of respiratory diseases and also post-Covid syndrome, will benefit from this new service.

The paediatrics department has also planned a 14-bed ICU (10 for paediatric and four for neonates) specially designated for children with severe COVID infection, including MIS-C (multi inflammatory syndrome), it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

