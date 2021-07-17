Bengal reports 882 new Covid cases, 17 deaths

The COVID-19 positivity rate in West Bengal on Friday declined to 1.54 per cent as 882 new cases of the infection were reported from various parts of the state, the health department said in a bulletin.

The tally thus rose to 15,13,877, it added.

The death toll went up to 17,944 after 17 more fatalities were registered in the last 24 hours.

North 24 Parganas district accounted for three deaths while Kolkata registered one fatality, the bulletin said.

Since Thursday, 1,186 recoveries were reported in the state which improved the discharge rate further to 97.88 per cent. So far, 14,81,742 people have recovered from the disease in West Bengal.

The number of active cases now is at 14,191.

In the last 24 hours, 46,909 samples were tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,48,61,930, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, 3,25,794 people were inoculated in the state on Friday, a health department official said.

