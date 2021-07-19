Left Menu

Biden urges Americans "please, please" get vaccinated

U.S. President Joe Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated for the coronavirus on Monday with the unvaccinated responsible for a surge in cases that contributed to a drop in the stock market.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 21:55 IST
Nearly all deaths and hospitalizations nationwide have been among unvaccinated people, officials say. In a speech about the U.S. economy, Biden said the recovery hinges on getting the pandemic under control. He said four states with low vaccination rates accounted for 40% of all cases last week.

"So please, please get vaccinated," Biden said. "Get vaccinated now." (Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

